Priyanka Arul Mohan worked for 12 hours everyday while making 'Made in Korea': Ra Karthik

Chennai, March 15 (IANS) Director Ra Karthik, who is basking in the success of his just released film 'Made in Korea', has now penned a note of gratitude to actress Priyanka Arul Mohan in which he has disclosed how she used to work for over 12 hours every day under difficult weather conditions for the sake of the film.

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Taking to his Instagram page to pen a post of gratitude to actress Priyanka Arul Mohan, who played the lead in his film, the director wrote, "Shenba… @priyankaamohanofficial I’ve been receiving so many calls, voice notes, and messages about our film #Madeinkorea especially about your performance. It really makes me happy. Thank you so much nga! you’ve done such a beautiful job."

He went on to say, "I still remember how every time you would say, 'We must make a good film. and we want to succeed no matter what.' I truly feel I have, at least to some extent, lived up to the trust you placed in me."

Praising the actress for her dedication and commitment, he wrote, "During the Korea shoot, you worked continuously for more than 12 hours every day in difficult weather conditions, you adjusted to everything and kept giving your best. Your dedication, energy, and commitment meant so much to the entire team. Personally, I know how much effort and heart you put into this film. I’m really grateful. Thank you so much!!!"

For the unaware, producer Sreenidhi Sagar of Rise East Entertainment and director Ra. Karthik, the duo known for the breezy feel-good film 'Nitham Oru Vaanam', have collaborated once again for 'Made in Korea'. The film, featuring Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead role, premiered directly on the OTT platform Netflix on March 12. Interestingly, the film, a considerable portion of which was shot in Korea, happens to be Priyanka Arul Mohan's first project in which she had to collaborate with International stars. 'Made in Korea' also happens to be Tamil cinema's first film to be shot in Korea.

--IANS

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