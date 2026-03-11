Priya Dutt shares throwback pictures of Sunil Dutt, Nargis on their marriage anniversary: Love thrives in patience, respect,

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Priya Dutt, the daughter of the late actor-politician Sunil Dutt and actress Nargis, is celebrating the marriage anniversary of her parents.

On Wednesday, Priya took to her X, formerly Twitter, and shared throwback pictures of her parents, and a family picture from her childhood. She also shared what her parents' relationship taught her about life.

She wrote, “Together, they built a home overflowing with love, laughter, and learning. Today marks the anniversary of their everlasting love for each other. Every day, they showed that true partnership is about nurturing, understanding, and inspiring one another through small gestures, unwavering support, and shared dreams. Through their bond, I learned that love thrives in patience, respect, and joy, and that a partnership can be both tender and strong, personal and far-reaching. Their example is my guide for how to live, love, and give meaning to every moment. Happy anniversary Ma and Papa”.

Priya is the younger sister of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Priya Dutt is affiliated with the Indian National Congress. She entered active politics after the death of her father, Sunil Dutt, who was a senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Sunil Dutt and Nargis reportedly began during the production of the film ‘Mother India’. During the shooting of a scene involving a fire sequence, Sunil Dutt reportedly rescued Nargis when the set caught fire. The incident led to a closer personal connection between the two actors. At the time, Nargis was already one of the leading actresses of Hindi cinema and had established her career with films produced by Raj Kapoor and the banner RK Films.

Sunil Dutt was an emerging actor who had begun gaining recognition in the industry during the 1950s. Sunil Dutt and Nargis married on March 11, 1958. After marriage, Nargis largely stepped away from acting and focused on family and public service. The couple had three children, Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt, and Priya Dutt. Nargis later became associated with social work and was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1980. Sunil Dutt continued acting and later entered politics, serving as a Member of Parliament and later as India’s Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.

