Priya Bhavani Shankar pens an adorable birthday wish for her boyfriend!

Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday wish for her boyfriend Rajvel Raj, in which she went on to explain what she loved the most about him.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the birthday wish, Priya Bhavani Shankar wrote, "You wake up at impossible hours in Australia, hope fully on, watch Man U matches, ride the emotions, and somehow end up disappointed more often than not… but never surprised. That’s what I love most — the loyalty and commitment through highs, lows, and the very questionable seasons."

The actress further went on to say, "Your long-standing prayer is still CR7 lifting the World Cup in 2026, so on your birthday I’ve added mine to yours. The universe has been informed."

She ended the post, saying, "Happy Birthday to my favourite person to laugh with, argue with, and stay in love with without trying. You are my home @rajvel.rs."

On the work front, the actress, whose film 'Hotspot 2 Much' just released, will next has director Ajay Gnanamuthu's eagerly awaited horror thriller 'Demonte Colony 3', gearing up for release.

In fact, the makers of the film, which features actors Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, chose to release the first look poster of the film on the occasion of the new year.

With the first two instalments of the franchise performing strongly at the box office, expectations from the third instalment of 'Demonte Colony' continue to rise. The film is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release this year.

Producer Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios had, in an earlier interview, said that the film was shaping up to exceed expectations.

“Beginning 2026 with Demonte Colony 3 feels incredibly promising. Ajay brings extraordinary discipline to the process, he delivers on schedule while never compromising creative quality. As a producer, it’s exciting to witness this scale develop. Arulnithi remains the anchor of the franchise, and his commitment is unwavering. Much of the cast from the second part returns, now with deeper arcs and heightened dramatic stakes. For the moment, that’s all I can reveal, but the third chapter goes well beyond what audiences might anticipate,” he said.

Written and directed by Gnanamuthu, 'Demonte Colony 3' reunites Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar, along with Meenakshi Govindarajan, Archana Ravichandran, Muthukumar and others in pivotal roles. Production began in July 2025 and the film now moves through post-production, with the team carefully steering towards a summer 2026 release window.

