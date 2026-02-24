Prithviraj Kapoor's grandson Jatin Kapoor on his grandfather's prep for 'Shahenshah' Akbar in Mughal-E-Azam

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Prithviraj Kapoor’s grandson Jatin Kapoor recently took to his social media account to reveal the fascinating and inspiring story behind the legendary ‘Shahenshah wali chaal’ in ‘Mughal-e-Azam’.

He further shared how the iconic walk was perfected through sheer dedication and relentless practice.

Revealing the dedication of Prithviraj Kapoor, Jatin said, “In the film ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, the very first scene shows Shahenshah walking barefoot in the scorching desert sand. For that walk, Prithviraj Kapoor, my grandfather rehearsed extensively. In the heat of Mumbai, he would practise walking barefoot on hot sand for 300 to 400 metres at a stretch on the Juhu beach in Mumbai.”

He further shared, “When the scene was finally shot, it was exactly as it had been described. Even in close-up shots where his feet were not visible, he refused to wear slippers. He wanted complete authenticity.”

Speaking about the process of finalising the walk, Jatin added, “After practising for many days, he called some of his associates from Prithvi Theatre and made them stand there to watch his walk. He kept walking again and again until someone said that now it does not feel like Prithviraj Kapoor is walking, but the Shahenshah himself. Only then did he fix that chaal.”

Highlighting his grandfather’s passion, he said, “Prithviraj Kapoor played many legendary roles in his life. The stories behind his preparation are equally legendary. A person who truly loves his work and has passion for it can go to any extent. He sacrificed his feet for his love and dedication to his craft.”

Concluding his note, Jatin said, “Thank you very much for listening. I am grateful to all of you. I will always be. Thank you.”

Talking about the movie Mughal-E-Azam, it released in 1960 and directed by K. Asif. The movie was widely regarded as one of the greatest and most ambitious films ever made in Indian cinema. The magnum opus took nearly a decade in the making and was mounted on an unbelievable scale for its time, with grand sets, elaborate costumes and intricate attention to historical detailing. The film narrates the epic love story of Prince Salim and courtroom dancer Anarkali.

The movie starred Dilip Kumar as Prince Salim, and Madhubala as Anarkali. The film was also celebrated for its unforgettable music composed by Naushad, with songs like “Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya,” “Mohe Panghat Pe,” and “Teri Mehfil Mein” becoming timeless classics. The character of Jodha Bai was essayed by actress Durga Khote

