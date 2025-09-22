Preity Zinta soaks in Navratri spirit, shares picture from temple visit

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta marked the first day of Navratri with devotion as she shared a glimpse of her temple visit on social media.

The ‘Soldier’ actress embraced the spirit of the nine-day festival with her heartfelt post. Taking to her Instagram, Preity Zinta shared a photo of herself sitting in a temple with her hands folded, immersed in devotion. Sharing the same, she extended her greetings, writing, “Happy Navratri to all those who celebrate. Love & light always Jai Mata Di #Ting.”

As Navratri began, several Bollywood celebrities extended their heartfelt greetings, wishing everyone health, happiness, and prosperity. Among them, Bhumi Pednekar sought the blessings of Maa Kali at the sacred Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali Darbar in Jammu on the first day of the auspicious festival, while veteran actress Hema Malini also shared her warm Navratri wishes on social media.

Hema wrote, “May the nine days of Navratri bring you and your family nine times more happiness, prosperity and good health. Happy Navratri to you all #navratri #festival #festiveseason.”

Last month, Preity Zinta shared glimpses of her Janmashtami celebrations at the Valley Hindu Temple, describing the occasion as a heartwarming and enjoyable experience spent with family, friends, and the community.

Sharing a string of photos, the Krrish actress wrote, “Janmashtami celebrations at the Valley Hindu Temple was so heartwarming and so much fun. Friends, family, community & devotion. The kids were so excited and I loved every moment of it. A big thank you to Punditji, his beautiful family & everyone at the temple for indulging us & making us feel so welcome & loved. Here is a sneak peak folks. Jai Shree Krishna #radheradhe #ting.”

On the professional front, Preity Zinta is set to make her return to Hindi cinema after a long hiatus with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming project “Lahore 1947.” She was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 action-comedy “Bhaiaji Superhit,” directed by Neerraj Pathak. The film featured an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, and Shreyas Talpade.

