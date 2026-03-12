Prakash Jha shares insights into ground realities of theatrical ecosystem and its commerce

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) The National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha has spoken up on the issue of smaller films losing out to big ticket entertainers in terms of screen sharing.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS at his office in the Andheri West area of Mumbai. He himself runs a multiplex in Jamshedpur, and it gives him clear insight about the ground realities of the theatre ecosystem in India.

He said that there is enough space for every film, and every film has its own market. The decision to skip the theatrical route and release content directly on OTT often results from the commerce involved in the theatrical release of the film. The makers skip the theatrical releases of small films because putting a small budget film in the supply chain often leads to overheads stacking up effectively diminishing the margin of the film.

He told IANS, “There are a lot of small budget films which make their way to the theatres. I just heard from my multiplex in Jamshedpur, you will be surprised to know that there are 12 films running, at the same time, one show, two shows, four shows, just like the films have their own language versions. So today, there is a good chance that films will come to theatres. Some makers avoid theatrical releases because there is a cost involved in hiring the theatre, publicity, or the cost of the hardware and software we sell, that's a different thing. But there is an opportunity, there are better opportunities now”.

“When we make films, we have to think about what kind of films we should make, how to contact the audience, how to engage them. Whoever engages you, whatever you want to say, no matter how vulnerable you are, if it doesn't connect, then it doesn't work”, he added.

