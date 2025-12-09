Prajakta Koli on digital creation: There’s no shelf life, no roadmap, it’s a rollercoaster

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actor-content creator Prajakta Koli feels the digital space is far from slowing down, instead, she says it has transformed into a wider, faster and more unpredictable universe than when she began almost a decade ago.

Asked if content creators have a shelf life considering social media is more influencer-dominated than the content creation, Prajakta told IANS: “I don’t think so. And I also don’t agree that it has reduced. It has evolved. It’s very different. When we started 10–11 years ago, it was all about long-form content. Attention spans have reduced and mediums have increased.”

She pointed out how attention spans have shrunk and platforms have multiplied, creating a different kind of demand. Citing the digital boom triggered in 2017, she noted that the ecosystem only expanded from there.

“And thanks to the digital boom that happened in India in 2017, we’ve now reached a point where there is so much more work. So, we actually have more creators than we’ve ever had,” she said.

“That’s also why India is the biggest digital economy in the world right now, and everybody is looking at us and wants to work with us.”

Calling the creator journey unpredictable, she added that the industry doesn’t come with a blueprint

“I don’t think there’s a shelf life because again, this is only my opinion. I don't think any of us really have a roadmap for this. It’s also very unpredictable. It’s a rollercoaster. Once you realise that videos are going on, you feel like your life is set. Then the fourth video is over. There’s no pattern, there’s no rhythm to this madness. It’s something you kind of wing on your own.”

For her, adapting has been key.

She added: “That’s why, for me, understanding when things are working, when things are not working, and then pivoting to newer things was very important in the past decade.”

