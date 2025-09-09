Poonam Dhillon celebrates her ‘tried and tested’ friendships with Padmini Kolhapure and Jackie Shroff

Mumbai: Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon has opened up about the special friendships she shares with fellow stars Padmini Kolhapure and Jackie Shroff.

Describing them as ‘tried and tested,’ she expressed how blessed she feels to have such enduring and spiritually uplifting bonds in her life. On Tuesday, Dhillon took to her Instagram handle and shared a video featuring her alongside Padmini and Jackie. In the heartwarming clip, the trio could be seen striking different poses for the camera. Poonam also added Kishore Kumar’s evergreen song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan as background score for the clip. For the caption, Poonam Dhillon wrote, “Friendship of years is so precious.. tried and tested and secure !! Feel blessed to have such good spiritual human beings as friends !! Nazar na lagey.”

Interestingly, Poonam, Padmini, and Jackie have never appeared together in a single film. However, Shroff has shared the screen with Kolhapure in the 1985 film “Aaj Ka Daur,” and with Dhillon in both “Teri Meherbaniyan” and “Shiva Ka Insaaf.” The trio shares a strong and enduring bond of friendship.

Back in 2020, Poonam Dhillon opened up about her early days in the film industry and how she landed her first role. She appeared as a guest on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs alongside Padmini Kolhapure. She fondly recalled one of her most unforgettable song shoots alongside Jackie Shroff.

During her appearance on the reality show, Kolhapure had said, “Jackie and I have a joke that dogs are lucky for me and this is from the time we shot for one of our most memorable songs for Teri Meherbaniyan. Both our characters die and a dog who was actually the lead character of this film is imagining a romantic tale between us in this song. Apart from being an equally sweet and romantic track, it was by far the most unique song I had ever shot for and it turned out to be a hit.”

--IANS