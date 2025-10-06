Pooja Bhatt revisits ‘Sur’ days: A journey where harmony outplayed cacophony

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took a walk down memory lane as she reminisced about the moments from the making of the musical drama “Sur: The Melody of Life.”

Taking to Instagram, Pooja, who co-produced the musical drama film, shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the 2002 film starring Lucky Ali and Gauri Karnik.

“When the "remember this?" feels joyous then you know it was a journey on which the harmony outplayed the cacophony. Found these gems from the making of "Sur" What a magical time Indeed. @tanuja__chandra @marijkedesouza @officialluckyali,” Pooja wrote as the caption.

Loosely based on the 1992 Telugu film Swati Kiranam which itself was inspired by the 1984 film Amadeus, “Sur: The Melody of Life” followed Vikramaditya, a music teacher, who meets Tina and decides to help her hone her singing skills.

However, things take a turn when Tina becomes popular, much to the chagrin of Vikramaditya.

Pooja, who is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and half-sister of actress Alia Bhatt, had her first leading role in the television film Daddy in 1989. Her breakthrough came with the romance comedy Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, which emerged as her highest grossing release.

In the following decade, she earned critical acclaim for her performances in the films Sadak, Junoon, Naraaz, Angrakshak, Chaahat, Tamanna, Border, Angaaray and Zakhm. This was followed by a break.

Her latest release is Big Girls Don't Cry, an English-language coming of age drama television series, which was released in 2024.

Created by Nitya Mehra and executive produced by Sudhanshu Saria, the series also stars Mukul Chadda, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, Avantika, Tenzin Lhakyila, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Afrah Sayed.

Pooja had also participated in the second OTT edition of “Bigg Boss” The grand finale took place on 14 August 2023 where Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner for the first time in Bigg Boss history a wildcard contestant and Abhishek Malhan emerged as the runner-up.

--IANS

dc/