Pawan Singh talks about his knack for experimentation in music

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actor, singer and politician Pawan Singh, who has crooned the song ‘Touchbuddy’ from the upcoming film ‘Dacoit’, has said that he loves experimenting with his music, as it allows him to explore a wide spectrum of emotions.

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‘Touchbuddy’ has also been sung by Jonita Gandhi, with lyrics furnished by Vayu Shrivastava, and music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. The song was shot in Telugu as well as Hindi.

Talking about the song, Pawan Singh shared, “I love experimenting with my music, and when Adivi Sesh came to me with the idea, I instantly knew the kind of energy I wanted to bring to this intense and action-packed film. I’m really excited to collaborate with such incredible talents like Sesh and Jonita Gandhi. We thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the song, and I’m sure the audience will feel that same energy.”

In the video of the song, Adivi Sesh is seen shaking a leg alongside Pawan Singh and Jonita Gandhi, with them lighting up the screen with their moves, making ‘Touch Buddy’ the dance number of the season.

Sharing his experience of launching the song with Pawan Singh, Adivi Sesh said, “The energy around this song has been unreal from day one. Coming to Gorakhpur and promoting it with fans alongside the Bhojpuri king himself, Pawan Singh, has been an absolute blast. The song will be a super treat on the BIG screen when Dacoit releases April 10th. There’s a special warmth and raw, unfiltered love in Gorakhpur. Meeting fans and dancing with them has been the most exciting part. The way everyone welcomed us and vibed to every beat of Touchbuddy is simply beyond words”.

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios, ‘Dacoit’ is set to release in theatres on April 10, 2026.

--IANS

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