Parul Gulati to star in Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav-starrer ‘Tu Yaa Main’

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Parul Gulati has officially joined the cast of director Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming film Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in lead roles.

The actress, who was recently spotted at the film’s wrap-up party, said: “Working with Bejoy Nambiar has been on my wishlist for a long time. His storytelling has such a strong emotional and visual language, and being a part of Tu Yaa Main has been an incredible experience.”

She added: “The entire team, including Adarsh and Shanaya, brought so much passion and energy to the set. I’m really looking forward to showing a different side of me in this film.”

'Tu Yaa Main' is touted to be an adrenaline-charged experience that seamlessly blends love, primal terror, and survival. It has been produced by Colour Yellow, the banner behind films like "Tumbbad" and "Haseen Dillruba."

Set for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release, "Tu Yaa Main" is believed to be a gripping, genre-blending ride.

It was announced on March 12 that Shanaya Kapoor has started shooting with Abhay Verma for Shujaat Saudagar’s new film in Goa.

The actress also has “Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2” with Kapil Sharma. The film also stars Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, and Ayesha Khan. The motion poster of the film was unveiled on October 23, which showcased chaos in Kapil’s life due to four brides.

“Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2,” directed by Anukalp Goswami, is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. The forthcoming movie will hit the big screens on 12th December, 2025.

The first installment, directed by Abbas–Mustan, was released on 25 September 2015. “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon?” marked Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood debut in the industry. The comedy drama also starred Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena, and Manoj Joshi.

Parul, who has worked in P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke,Selection Day and Girls Hostel, will be seen sharing screen space with actors Divyendu and Barun Sobti in “Donali”.

The show is directed by E Niwas. It also stars Chunky Pandey, Yashpal Sharma and others. Set in the rugged and tumultuous landscape of Chambal during the 1960s, the upcoming series shot across Madhya Pradesh.

