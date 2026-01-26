Parineeti Chopra shares glimpse of her ‘mom survival kit’

Mumbai Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra, who embraced motherhood in October last year, on Monday gave a relatable glimpse into her ‘survival kit’ as a new mother.

The actress shared a close-up picture of a freshly brewed cup of coffee, topped with heart-shaped latte art. Along with the picture, Parineeti highlighted that it is her survival kit, and simply wrote, “Mom survival kit.”

Parineeti who has completed 2 months to her embracing motherhood, recently had shared a video on her YouTube channel, where she was seen talking about the importance of mindfulness.

She said, “If your mind is positive, your body follows it. I see that a lot of people start using their phones as soon as they wake up. And the worst habit is that they start scrolling as soon as they wake up. That makes your mind almost numb. And your whole day can be disturbed. So I have realised that if you wake up in the morning and ignore your phone, get bored for an hour, sit, listen to music, go in nature, and listen to the birds, it helps you keep calm. Chant some mantras.”

“That's what I do. I chant Hanuman Chalisa as soon as I wake up in the morning. Or I chant Namami Shamisham. And that's how I like to start my day. So I feel that whatever happens in the day, positive or negative. You can control its reaction. Because you are in a good state. It should be like when I get out of my bed. It should be a shot of a heroine. I get out of my bed in slow motion,” she added.

The actress further stated, “Life should be like this. I have realized as I am growing older. Mindset is everything. How you react to everything. What perception you have. That is the most important thing. And the most important thing is my health, my fitness. And my mental health for myself. And I want to look better while I do all of this. Now I have understood what I like. Or what I like to do. What I want to eat. How I want to eat. When I want to sleep”, he added.

