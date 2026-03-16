Parineeti Chopra gets back to work for the first time after welcoming baby Neer

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress and new mommy Parineeti Chopra seems to have resumed work for the first time since welcoming her baby in October.

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In a recent video, the actress is seen stepping out of her vanity van, marking her first public appearance on a work set after embracing motherhood.

In the video clip, Parineeti is seen walking out of her vanity van with full sass and confidence.

Dressed in a stylish grey wrap-style midi dress paired with black pointed heels and dark sunglasses, the actress is seen heading towards the set.

Keeping her look minimal yet elegant, the Haseen Toh Phasee actress is seen posing for the paparazzi present on the sets.

Just a few days ago, Parineeti had taken a short break with husband Raghav Chadha and their family.

The couple, along with their little one Neer, had travelled to Thailand to attend a family wedding.

Both Parineeti and Raghav had shared umpteen number of glimpses from the trip on their social media accounts.

Talking about the actress, Parineeti and Raghav, the couple welcomed their baby boy Neer in October 2025.

They tied the knot in September 2023 in Udaipur in a traditional ceremony attended by family and close friends.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

She then went on to feature in many superhit movies like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee and Kesari.

Before taking a sabbatical from Bollywood during her pregnancy, the actor was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, where she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

–IANS

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