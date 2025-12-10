Pankaj Tripathi on 'Perfect Family 2’: Bringing an even more impactful chapter

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, who turned producer for the series “Perfect Family”, announced the second season of the show and said that he is looking forward to bringing an even more impactful chapter.

Pankaj told IANS: “The phenomenal response to Perfect Family has been heartwarming. As this was my debut production, seeing the audience embrace the story and its message means a lot. I am happy to extend my support for the next season as well.”

“The love and encouragement from viewers have motivated us to plan Season 2, and we look forward to bringing an even more impactful chapter to them.”

Producer Ajay Rai expressed gratitude for the love the series continues to receive, saying, “We are truly happy to see the reaction from viewers. The acceptance of the subject of mental health, and the way audiences have connected with it, is incredibly encouraging.”

“This response has pushed us to move ahead with the second season. While it’s too early to reveal the exact plan of action, we are definitely gearing up for what’s next.”

Directed by Sachin Pathak and created by Palak Bhambri, Perfect Family will premiere on JAR Series’ official YouTube channel. The show explores the stigma around therapy in India with a comedic take on it. It revolves around a not-so-perfect family who are forced to go for family therapy owing to a situation involving their young daughter and the chaos that ensues after.

It features a stellar ensemble including Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak and others.

Perfect Family premiered on November 27 on JAR Series’ YouTube channel.

Talking about Pankaj, he will next be seen in the movie adaptation of the crime-thriller-drama series “Mirzapur”, which follows the actor’s character Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

The first season features Pankaj, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The film adaptation of the series is reportedly scheduled for a 2026 release.

--IANS

dc/