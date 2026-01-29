Pankaj Tripathi calls Lailaaj a ‘full-circle moment’, says theatre is where his roots lie

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi has described the selection of his play Lailaaj for the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav as a deeply emotional and humbling experience, calling it a moment that reconnects him with his roots.

Expressing his emotions about Lailaaj being part of Bharat Rang Mahotsav, Pankaj Tripathi shared in a heartfelt note: “Bharat Rang Mahotsav holds a very special place in the world of Indian theatre, and to have Lailaaj selected for its 25th edition is truly humbling. Theatre is where my roots lie, and NSD has always represented discipline, honesty, and deep respect for the craft.”

Pankaj, along with his wife Mridula’s maiden theatre production Lailaaj, a musical comedy play under their banner Roopkatha Rangmanch, has been officially selected to be showcased at Bharat Rang Mahotsav, India’s largest and most prestigious theatre festival, hosted by the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi. The festival will be held across January and February, beginning in the last week of January.

Pankaj added, “To bring our very first production under Roopkatha Rangmanch to a platform like this feels like a full-circle moment. Lailaaj is a simple, musical, and heartfelt story, but behind it is the hard work of many people who believe in theatre as a living, breathing art form.”

Written and directed by Faiz Mohammed Khan, Lailaaj holds special significance for the Tripathi family.

Along with marking Pankaj’s return to the stage after over a decade, the play also features the stage debut of their daughter Aashi, making it an intimate and meaningful family collaboration.

“Sharing this stage with my daughter Aashi adds an emotional layer that I will always cherish. I see this not just as a performance, but as an offering to the theatre community that shaped me.”

Pankaj’s wife, Mridula, co-producer of the play, also shared her thoughts on the achievement.

She said that when they started Roopkatha Rangmanch, the intention was never to chase scale or recognition, but to tell stories with sincerity and warmth.

“For Lailaaj to be selected for Bharat Rang Mahotsav, especially in its 25th year, feels incredibly validating. This play has been nurtured with love, patience, and belief in the process. Watching it travel to a platform like NSD, where some of the finest theatre work is celebrated, makes the journey even more meaningful.”

Talking about her daughter’s theatre debut, Mridula said: “Seeing Aashi take her first steps on stage within this environment is deeply emotional for us as parents. We are grateful to the festival, the audience, and every artist who believes that theatre still has the power to move, heal, and connect.”

