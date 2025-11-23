Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana’s wedding postponed after her father suffers heart attack

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been indefinitely postponed.

This comes after Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas, reportedly suffered a heart attack, sources have told IANS. Their wedding was scheduled to be held in Sangli, Maharashtra, her hometown, on Sunday.

While Palash Muchhal has delivered quite a few hits in Hindi film music, Smriti is fresh off the success of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Finals. The Women's Indian Cricket Team had edged out South Africa in the Finals, held at the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. Team India defeated South Africa in a repeat of what the Men’s cricket team did to them in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

Smriti played a pivotal role in India’s historic maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup win, scoring 434 runs in nine innings, the highest ever by an Indian in any single edition of a World Cup. Her century against New Zealand and steady partnerships at the top proved essential to India's campaign. She was the top scorer as India won its maiden title in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, beating South Africa in the final.

In the World Cup Final, South Africa won the toss, and skipper Laura Wolvaardt decided to bowl first. The Indian warrior queens drew out their swords with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma opening the innings. Both the players mounted an explosive opening of 104 runs. While Smriti scored 45 runs from 58 balls just falling short of half-century, Shafali Verma hit it out of the park with her knock of 87 runs from 78 balls which included 7 boundaries and 2 maximums. The Indian squad hung up a score of 298 runs, a hairline short of the 300 mark.

However, the Proteas choked again in the finals as team India won by 52 runs. While Deepti Sharma was good with the bat, she was even better with the ball as she pulled off a 5 wicket haul conceding 39 runs with an economy of 4.11. She was feted with Player of the Tournament honour, and Shafali Verma was hailed as the Player of the Match.

