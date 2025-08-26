Overwhelmed you enjoyed our film, says unit of Tamil film 3BHK to cricketer Sachin Tendulkar

Chennai, Aug 26 (IANS) Overjoyed by the fact that cricketing ace Sachin Tendulkar had watched their Tamil film 3BHK and enjoyed it, the unit of the film, including actor Sarathkumar, have now thanked Sachin Tendulkar for his appreciation.

It all began with producer of the film Arun Viswa getting excited about cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's response to a recent question on how often he watches films and if whether he had any favourites. Sachin Tendulkar had replied to this question saying, "Watch them as and when I get time. The recent ones I have enjoyed are 3 BHK and Ata Thambaycha Naay."

Producer Arun Viswa responding to this response, wrote, "Typed so many times but still not able to find words to express! I will find some and then react! 'Coz I just saw something which is beyond my wildest imagination!"

Soon, his production house, Shanthi Talkies, put out a tweet on its official timeline. It wrote, "Appreciation from THE GOAT himself! Truly a moment to cherish for our entire #3BHK team! We are overwhelmed that you enjoyed our film @sachin_rt sir."

The latest to thank cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was actor Sarath Kumar, who plays a pivotal role in the film. He wrote, "Dear Sachinji thank you for appreciating our Tamil film 3bhk @sachin_rt, the entire team of 3bhk are delighted and happy for the recognition @iamarunviswa @sri_sriganesh89 @Chaithra_Achar_."

Produced by Arun Vishwa under the Shanthi Talkies banner, the film was directed by Sri Ganesh, best known for his gripping investigative thriller '8 Thottakkal'. The bilingual film, which was made in Tamil and Telugu, featured actor Siddharth in the lead. It also features Sarathkumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath and Yogi Babu in key roles.

The film, which emerged a winner at the box office, was about the struggles a middle-class family man looking to own a house. Sarath Kumar played the character of Vasudevan, a responsible and hardworking dad who wants to give his family a place to call their own home. Vasudevan, like most people, believes a home to be a symbol of respect.

Despite a lot of humiliation and tribulation, Vasudevan is unable to realise his dream of owning a house. Vasudevan's hope lies in his son, Prabhu (Siddharth), who he believes will succeed where he failed. The family's huge expectations weigh in on Prabhu, who, despite his best efforts, is unable to excel in studies. However, Prabhu, like most boys in Indian society, has a never-say-die attitude. Despite facing consistent failures, he keeps working towards his goals.

Vasudevan's strength lies in his family, comprising his son, daughter (played by Meetha Raghunath) and wife (Devyani), all of whom do what they can to help Vasudevan realise his dream.

Amrit Ramnath had scored music for this film, which had cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus. The film had editing by Ganesh Shiva.

The family entertainer, the story idea for which came from Aravindh Sachidanandam, hit screens worldwide on July 4 this year.

--IANS

mkr/