Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra presents Best International Feature Film with Javier Bardem, latter says, ‘Free Palestine’

Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra took to the stage along with actor Javier Bardem to present the International Feature Film Oscar at the 98th edition of the Academy Awards on Monday.

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The duo presented the award to Norway's ‘Sentimental Value’, directed by Joachim Trier. The film explores the strained relationship between a father and his two daughters as they confront unresolved family history and artistic legacy. The film is set in Norway, and follows a once-acclaimed filmmaker attempting to reconnect with his family while preparing a new film project.

As Priyanka and the ‘No Country for Old Men’ made an appearance on the stage, Javier Bardem roared on the mic, “Free Palestine”.

For the occasion, Priyanka opted for a custom gown by Dior. The outfit followed a classic Hollywood aesthetic with modern detailing. The gown was strapless and white, designed with a structured corset-style bodice that shaped the upper silhouette and highlighted the waist. From the midsection, the dress flowed into a long skirt featuring a dramatic thigh-high slit, which created movement and added a contemporary edge to the otherwise bridal-style design. Along the slit and lower portion of the gown, black-and-white feathered or tulle detailing added texture and visual contrast to the monochrome look.

She paired the dress with diamond and emerald jewellery including a statement necklace and matching earrings. Her styling leaned toward Old Hollywood glamour, finger-wave style curls, luminous makeup, and subtle smoky eye accents.

The actress attended the ceremony with her husband Nick Jonas, who wore a classic black tuxedo that complemented her monochrome ensemble.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

This year, the Oscars is being hosted by late-night host Conan O'Brien, who also emceed the 2025 show. Director Ryan Coogler's ‘Sinners’ is leading the awards race this season with 16 nods, including top honours of best picture, director, and actor.

--IANS

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