On Sridevi’s 8th death anniversary, Jackie Shroff pays heartfelt tribute

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) On the eighth death anniversary of Sridevi, actor Jackie Shroff remembered his late co-star, saying she continues to live on in the hearts of millions through her timeless performances.

Jackie took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a sepia-toned vintage photograph of the late actress dressed as a dancer.

For the caption, Jackie, who has worked with Sridevi in films such as “Karma” and “Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja” wrote: “Sridevi ji Forever in our hearts! (13 Aug 1963-24 Feb 2018).”

Sridevi was cited as the "first female superstar" of Indian cinema. Her career spanned over 50 years in a wide range of genres.

Sridevi made her debut as a child in the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai at the age of four and began playing lead roles as a child in M. A. Thirumugam's 1969 mythological Tamil film Thunaivan.

Her first role as an on-screen adult came in 1976 at age 13, in the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu. She soon established herself as a leading female star of South Indian cinema, with roles in such films as 16 Vayathinile, Sigappu Rojakkal, Padaharella Vayasu, Varumayin Niram Sivappu, Meendum Kokila, Premabhishekam, Vazhvey Maayam, Moondram Pirai, Aakhari Poratam, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari and Kshana Kshanam.

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, at age 54 in Dubai due to accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub.

She was last seen on the big screen in 2017 in the film “Mom”. In the action thriller, the actress played a vigilante who sets out to avenge her stepdaughter after she is raped at a party.

Talking about Jackie, he will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

