NTR on Hrithik: When I watched ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’, I went mad

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) As his film “War 2” is all set to release on Thursday, star NTR has spoken about his co-actor Hrithik Roshan and revealed that he “went mad”, when he saw his blockbuster film ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’, which was released in 2000.

NTR says, “War 2 is going to be crazy, and the film has come out very well. You will witness the madness on August 14th. I think mine and Hrithik Roshan garu's careers started at the same time.”

The actor recalled how Hrithik’s film “Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai” impacted him.

“When I watched Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai long back, I went mad.”

Heaping praise on Hrithik, he said: “He is one of the greatest dancers in the country right now. My journey started off by admiring him. After all these years, I got the chance to act and dance with him.“

NTR feels War 2 is not just him going into Bollywood but also Hrithik coming into Telugu cinema as Hrithik’s voice will be present in the Telugu movie mouthing all dialogues.

He said: “This is not a movie of NTR going to Hindi cinema. It is actually Hrithik sir coming into Telugu cinema. Thanks to my family, fans, and everyone for blessing me. I am here today because of you.”

Hrithik had recently shared that 'War 2 is going to be something unmissable'

Talking about what it has been like playing Kabir yet again, Hrithik added: "And this time I’m coming back with Kabir, and it's such a joy to play that character that everyone loved so much, I hope. This time he's more intense and even more in a dilemma than he was—very, very emotional. So War 2, I think, is going to be something unmissable.”

The makers plan to release "War 2" in Hindi and Telugu at Dolby Cinema sites in North America, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, along with other markets across the globe.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, "War 2" has been backed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, making the film a part of the Yash Raj YRF Spy Universe.

Aside from NTR and Hrithik, the action entertainer will also star Kiara Advani. "War 2" is gearing up to release in the cinema halls on August 14th in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil.

--IANS

dc/