Nora Fatehi tells trolls: Maintain my stance on world peace and unity

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Bollywood dancing diva Nora Fatehi has strongly said that she maintains her stance after her appeal for world peace amid the Iran–Israel tensions had upset many.

Nora had earlier shared a video amid the rising tensions in West Asia, where she spoke about prioritizing unity and peace. She went on to talk about how peace and stability are what everyone truly seeks.

The actress has now come out with another video with the caption stating: “Standing on business…If world peace and unity is triggering you then please get some help.”

In the clip, Nora is heard saying: “Also, on a side note, I think a lot of people have lost touch with the ability to have comprehension skills and listening skills. And I think that's something that we used to learn back in the day in school.”

“So, you know, comprehension skills, critical thinking skills, and reading abilities, and being able to just listen.”

She added: “So I think that a lot of people have skipped that stage in life, especially I think now with social media and the phone and stuff like that. I think we haven't been able to push our brains to that level of being able to understand things. But I do maintain my stance on world peace and unity.”

Nora further stated: “If you don't think you are a part of that sentence, because every country and every person is a part of the world. So if I speak generally on people and wanting people to live in peace, and if I speak against chaos, and if you have a problem with that, then you need to go check yourself.”

“Morally, there's something wrong with you.”

Nora said that after sharing her video about how emotionally exhausted people are from constant global chaos, she was speaking on behalf of everyone, regardless of background or beliefs.

“And I think what after I put my video up speaking about, you know, how tired we are as a society, just globally, people are just so tired with one chaos after another, one major world event after another, I speak for everybody. So it doesn't matter what part of the world you are in, or where you live, or who you are, what your background is, what your religion is, I speak for everybody.”

She added that if her words trigger irritation or feel threatening, then the issue lies within those who are uncomfortable with the message.

“So if I'm speaking like that, and it bothers you, and you feel irritated, or you feel threatened, then you need to go check yourself, you are a problem.”

Nora concluded: “And while I'm reflecting today, because you know, I just did my prayers, and I'm about to break my fast, and I'm sitting here, and I'm thinking, and I'm like, wow, you know, we live in a world today where people get upset, they get angry, if you speak about world peace, that's scary.”

