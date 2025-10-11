Nivin Pauly plays Attendent Sanal Mathew in Arun Varma's upcoming thriller 'Baby Girl'

Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) The makers of director Arun Varma's eagerly awaited thriller 'Baby Girl' on Saturday announced the name of the character that Nivin Pauly plays in the film.

Taking to his Instagram page to greet Nivin Pauly on his birthday, director Arun Varma shared a motion poster and wrote, "In every silence a storm brews….Presenting Nivin Pauly as Attendant Sanal Mathew. Wishing our leading man a fantastic year ahead. HAPPY BIRTHDAY NIVIN PAULY. Baby Girl in theatres soon !!"

The motion poster released shows Nivin Pauly holding a baby in his arms. The film will also feature actors Lijomol Jose, Abhimanyu Thilakan and Sangeeth Prathap in pivotal roles.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had a few days ago released a motion poster that had caught the audiences without giving anything away about the plot of the film. The motion poster released then opened with a voice over. One hears a police officer reporting some developments back to the police headquarters over his walkie talkie. We are then shown the four main characters of the film emerging one by one. We get to know from the motion poster that Abhimanyu Thilakan plays a cop in the film. Lijomol Jose, best known for her performance in Jai Bhim, and actor Sangeeth Prathap, who plays a crucial supporting character in Premalu, are then introduced to audiences. Finally, Navin Pauly's face comes up. Interstingly, the first look poster of the film shows these four characters looking in one direction while several other faceless people seem to be looking the other way around.

Produced by well known producer Listin Stephen, Baby Girl has triggered huge interest as its story has been penned by popular writers Bobby and Sanjay, who are known for their heart-touching stories in films such as Traffic and Ayalum Njanum Thammil.

Baby Girl boasts of not just a strong cast but an equally impressive technical team as well. It has music by Christy Joby and editing by Shyjith Kumaran. Cinematography for this eagerly awaited film is by Faiz Siddik. Baby Girl has two executive producers in Naveen P Thomas and Santhosh Krishnan and a line producer in Akhil Yesodharan.

Costumes for the film have been designed by Melwy J and make up is by Rasheed Ahammed. The stunt sequences in the film have been choreographed by stunt choreographer Vicky. The film is likely to hit screens in November this year.

