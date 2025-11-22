Nitin Mukesh celebrates 47 years of marriage, says ‘one lifetime is not enough’

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh turned nostalgic as he marked 47 years of marriage with wife Nishi Mukesh and shared a love-filled note.

Nitin Mukesh took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures with his wife and wrote: “11 November 1978… 47 years today. Thank you dear God, for her… one lifetime is just not enough,” before adding a heartfelt wish for “Saat janmo ka saath.”

Nishi and Nitin Mukesh have two sons Neil Nitin Mukesh and Naman Nitin Mukesh.

Nitin Mukesh worked with notable music directors like Khayyam, R. D. Burman, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, Rajesh Roshan, Nadeem-Shravan, Anand–Milind during the 1980s and 1990s. He voiced for actors like Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and others.

Nitin Mukesh carried a soft, velvety style that made songs like “Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi”. He is also known for tracks such as So Gaye Hain, Wafa Raas Na Aayi, Jaane Kya Hogaya, Zindagi Aur Kuch Bhi Hai, Paisa Bolta Hai, Hanste Hanste Kat Jayen Raste , Chandi Ki Cycle, Zindagi Har Kadam,Duma Dum Mast Kalandar and Teri Jheel Si Gehri Aankhon to name a few.

Talking about his son Neil, his latest release is Ek Chatur, a black comedy thriller film written by Himanshu Tripathi and directed by Umesh Shukla. It also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

The film is set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape, the story follows a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit.

Ambitious and cunning, she effortlessly outsmarts everyone around her. When a lucrative opportunity comes her way, she dives in headfirst but is tangled with unpredictable twists and darkly comedic turns that test her cunning at every step.

He debuted as a child artist in Vijay in 1988 and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii in 1989. He made his full-fledged debut playing the title role in Johnny Gaddaar in 2007.

Since then, the actor has starred in New York, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again, and Saaho. He made his Tamil film debut with Kaththi and Telugu film debut with Kavacham.

--IANS

dc/