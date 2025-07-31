Nithya Menen on her film 19(1)(a): A film that felt like the coolness under a ficus tree

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Nithya Menen took to social media to pen a lengthy heartfelt note on her film 19(1)(a), which completed three years on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress posted a series of pictures shot while working on the film and wrote, "Three years of 19(1)a. A film that felt like the coolness under a ficus tree. The kind where you want to lay down and go to sleep because it’s so peaceful. We had one of those trees too, as a strong presence around us and in the film."

She went on to say, "It must be some sort of great blessing or luck - to be able to do such diverse films all the time. Same actors, but such diametrically opposite films. It is the variety and diversity of concepts and tone that I love the most about work. Here’s to a lot more. In all directions. Wild and free."

The film 19(1)(a), which was directed by debutant Indhu V S, featured actors Vijay Sethupathi and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead along with Nithya Menen. The film's plot revolved around a woman who runs a photocopy shop. The woman's life goes haywire when a revolutionary leaves literature penned by him in the form of a novel with her.

Nithya Menen, who worked with Vijay Sethupathi on this film almost four years ago, again teamed up with him for her most recent film -- director Pandiraj's 'Thalaivan Thalaivi'.

Interestingly, in 'Thalaivan Thalaivi', Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi play a couple who are constantly quarreling with each other despite being deeply in love with one another.

The film, which hit screens on July 25 this year, has already emerged a huge superhit and is continuing to have a strong run in theatres.

