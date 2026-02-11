Nikhil Siddhartha's breathtaking 'Swayambhu' teaser released

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (IANS) The makers of director Bharat Krishnamachari's eagerly awaited epic period action saga 'Swayambhu', featuring Nikhil Siddhartha, Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh in the lead, on Wednesday released a breathtaking teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film, which is being produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar of Pixel Studios, has Tagore Madhu presenting it.

The teaser begins with the mythology of the Sengol - the divine sceptre gifted to Shri Ram by Lord Shiva. Even this sacred symbol faces exile, sparking brutal wars to reclaim it. Kingdoms fall, but the Sengol remains unconquered. At this crucial juncture emerges the protagonist as a fearless warrior who relies not merely on might, but on unwavering valour. The war for dharma’s resurrection becomes his destiny.

Director Bharat Krishnamachari digs into a lesser-known chapter of history by exploring the Sengol’s ancient origins. He blends Indian history and mythology into a gripping war epic, set in the backdrop of 985 AD. His meticulous detailing, scale, and world-building shine through every frame.

Nikhil Siddhartha appears in his most ferocious and authoritative incarnation yet. With long warrior hair, a curled moustache, rugged beard, and a chiseled physique, he fits the part of a battle-forged hero. The teaser showcases him in intense combat, performing deadly stunts with practised ease.

Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh break away from conventional female roles, appearing in strong, impactful characters. The teaser also reveals glimpses of Subbaraju, Sunil, and others- each seemingly vital to the narrative.

Technically, the film seems to have been mounted on a grand canvas. Production designers M Prabhaharan and Raveendra seem to have recreated an authentic era of kings, while KK Senthil Kumar’s cinematography lends staggering visual weight.

Every frame oozes scale and authenticity. Ravi Basrur’s background score intensifies the drama. Dialogues by Vijay Kamisetty pack a punch, while action choreography by King Solomon and Stun Shiva, coupled with Tammiraju’s taut editing look very promising.

Overall, the teaser significantly raises expectations. It was screened in 3D format at Prasad’s PCX Theatre in Hyderabad. The movie is set for a worldwide release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Chinese, Spanish and Arabic languages.

