Sengol
J·Jul 01, 2024, 02:11 pm
BJP paid heavy price for throttling voice of one MP: Mahua Moitra in Lok Sabha on her expulsion
J·Jun 01, 2023, 06:53 pm
PM Modi putting Sengol in Parliament symbolises new India: CPI(M)
J·May 29, 2023, 11:54 pm
The Sengol
J·May 29, 2023, 12:38 am
PM Modi Bows Down Before ‘Sengol’ Ahead Of Placing It In New Parl House
J·May 29, 2023, 12:33 am
PM Dedicates New Parliament House To The Nation
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.