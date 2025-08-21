Nick Jonas says he pulls up a chair when Priyanka watches TV in bed

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) American popstar Nick Jonas shared that he only uses his bed with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas for one reason.

In a clip for the TikTok show Are You Okay?, the musician revealed that reason. Nick was asked what his "beige flag" is.

"I think beds are for sleeping only," the "This Is Heaven" artist said, reports people.com.

"I don't sit on the bed, I don't eat on the bed, I don't read a book on the bed or watch TV... I can't do it."

When the host pushed back, he shared that he doesn't like the bed to get "warm," reports people.com.

"I run hot. It's a whole thing," he said.

However, he did note that if Priyanka is watching TV in bed, he finds a way to make it work.

"I'll pull a seat up and sit next to the bed," said Nick.

Fans shared their thoughts on the "Jealous" musician's confession.

"Pulling up a chair while Priyanka is in bed watching tv together is crazyyyyyy to me lmao," one commenter said.

Another wrote, "It's giving king energy."

"He had me solid with the public transportation take but then lost me with the 'bed is for sleeping only' take," another commenter added.

Jonas and Chopra initially met in 2017 and got engaged in Crete, while celebrating the actress's 36th birthday. They got married in December 2018 after a very brief engagement. The pair welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie via surrogate in January 2022.

In a March 2025 interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Priyanka said she wouldn't have married Jonas if he wasn't someone who would "tick all the right boxes" for her.

“You have to look for someone who respects you. Respect is different from love and affection," she said.

"You’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs until you find your prince.”

--IANS

dc/