Nick Jonas posts picture of Priyanka Chopra performing pooja, Malti playing with Goofy

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) American pop star Nick Jonas has shared a slew of glimpses featuring his wife Priyanka Chopra, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas from their recent travels.

Nick took to Instagram to share the images, which also featured pictures of his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, father Kevin Jonas Sr and mother Denise Miller-Jonas.

One photograph showed little Malti standing near the stage area as her dad Nick Jonas performed.

Another showed an adorable glimpse of Malti playing with the cartoon character Goofy. A photograph also showed Nick and Malti joining Priyanka as she performed pooja.

Sharing the pictures, Nick wrote, "Sweet To Me." Reacting to the post, Priyanka said: “When he smiles.”

On Wednesday, Priyanka took to her social media account to wish her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas on his birthday.

Sharing an adorable picture of Kevin, along with his brother Nick Jonas, walking hand in hand with daughter Malti Marie.

She wrote, “Happy birthday, @kevinjonas! Love you lots… Here’s to another amazing year ahead!”

Talking about her film work, Priyanka is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of her upcoming movie starring South star Mahesh Babu, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Priyanka, who has been feted with two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film "SSMB29".

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress, who is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

She was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

--IANS

dc/