Nia Sharma bumps into Boman Irani on her flight to Sri Lanka

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma had a delightful mid-air surprise as she found herself seated beside none other than legendary Bollywood actor Boman Irani on a flight to Sri Lanka.

Sharing pictures and a boomerang on social media, the actress documented the cheerful encounter that instantly caught fans' attention. Nia captioned her post, "Was never lucky to be seated beside someone nice and handsome on a plane until today. And on top of that, it was Boman Irani; it was a good flight indeed with the beautiful all-female crew and pilots."

In the photo, Nia is seen sitting next to Boman Irani, both smiling warmly at the camera inside the flight cabin. The duo appeared to share a light-hearted moment mid-journey. Nia looked chic in a white shirt, while Boman sported a black T-shirt and khaki pants. She later re-shared a clip on her social media story, writing, 'And you were indeed naughty and funny.' Thank you for being so modest and nice."

In another picture, you can see Nia and Boman posing with the cabin crew of the flight. The background music Nia used for the carousel post was Give Me Some Sunshine from Boman Irani's superhit movie, 3 Idiots, that released in 2009. Talking about the actress, Nia recently made headlines this week for a major purchase of a brand-new Mercedes-Benz.

Sharing pictures from the car showroom, Nia posed beside her bright yellow luxury car with a giant red bow or captioned 'AMG !!!!!!!, 'all money gone, EMI on, thanks'. Yeh Diwali yellow wali."

The actress was also seen excited as she flaunted her new ride. For the uninitiated, Nia rose to fame with her show, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and later became a household name with Jamai Raja. She was last seen on Laughter Chef, where her fun banter with Ankita Lokhande was widely loved.

Known for her candidness, Nia often shares quick home hacks and admits when they go wrong, calling them her fun bloopers.

–IANS

rd/