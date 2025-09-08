Nazar fame Monalisa shares a beautiful video of her late father

Mumbai Sep 8 (IANS) Television and Bhojpuri star Monalisa has hit a rough patch in life after her father passed away.

The actress, who is yet to come to terms with the news of her father's demise, recently took to her social media account to share an adorable video of herself dancing with her father.

She captioned it as, “I Know You Are In A Better Place Baba RESTING IN PEACE …. Seeing All Of Us From There… I will Try To Be Always Happy Like You Even In Toughest Time… JUST LIKE YOU..We Miss You Baba…”

The actress lost her father on Sep 3 after being unwell for quite some time. Monalisa has taken to social media in sharing beautiful memories of her father through pictures and had penned an emotional note for him. “Amar "PRIYO BABA" (My beloved father) The Strongest And Fun Loving... Left Us And went Heavenly Abode Yesterday... Your Eyes Were Still Alive While u Were going Baba... And I Only Want to Remember Our Happy Moments Cause You Always Wanted To Have Fun ... To Party... To Dance .. To Eat... To Drink... As Rightly Someone Told Me You Will Take care Of Me Like An "ANGEL" from The Other World Where You Must Be Resting In Peace Now …”

She expressed how she no longer receive neither any wishes any longer. “Now i won't get Any Birthday Wishes, Nor Any Occasion Wishes Which You Always Used To Send ... No Grocery Orders Which You Used To Send, No Food Orders, No Mobile Recharges Its Such A void... But I know You Won't Like Seeing Me Crying Like This... Rest In Peace "BABA" ... I Love You Forever... We Will Miss You Your MUNNI 03/09/2025” Monalisa, who was a popular face in the Bhojpuri industry, rose to fame with the Hindi audience with her stint in the Bigg Boss 10 house. She was extremely close to her father and was often seen talking about him.

–IANS rd/