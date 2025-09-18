Nayanthara wishes a happy birthday to 'my heart, my home' Vignesh Shivan as he turns 40

Chennai, Sep 18 (IANS) Southern beauty Nayanthara penned a lovely birthday wish for her "heart and home", husband Vignesh Shivan, as he celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday.

She took to her official Instagram account and posted a couple of photos of the birthday boy enjoying some fun play time with his two little munchkins, Uyir and Ulag.

Wishing her husband on his special day, Nayanthara wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy 40 (Red heart emoji) My heart, my home, my everything — always. Happy Birthday!"

For the uninitiated, Nayanthara and Vignesh fell for each other on the sets of the 2015 Tamil drama, "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan". After dating for several years, these two finally tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in a lavish South Indian wedding in Mahabalipuram.

On September 22, 2022, Nayanthara and Vignesh welcomed twin boys, Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan, through surrogacy.

On Sunday, Nayanthara wished her "Dearest Amma" on her birthday via a special social media post.

She took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a throwback photo from her childhood. Her mother was seen giving a peck on the actress’s cheek while her brother, Lenu Kurian, stood next to them.

Calling her Amma "the heart of the family", Nayanthara penned, “Happy birthday my dearest Amma. No words will ever be enough for the love, sacrifices and prayers you’ve poured into our lives. You are the heart of our family, the strength behind every step we take and the blessing we thank the universe for every single day. Love you Amma.”

Work-wise, Nayanthara will next be seen in Yash's starrer "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups".

Helmed by Geethu Mohandas, the much-awaited drama will also see Kiara Advani and Darrell D'Silva in key roles, along with Akshay Oberoi making his South debut with the drama.

