Nayanthara pleasantly surprises Radhika; Celebrates Radhika's completion of 40 years in the film industry

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Actress Nayanthara and her unit of 'Hi' have pleasantly surprised veteran actress Radhika by choosing to celebrate Radhika's completion of 40 years in the film industry.

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A visibly moved Radhika Sarathkumar took to her Instagram page to express her gratitude for the love that the unit showered on her.

She wrote, "Thank you, @therowdypictures, to the sweetest @nayanthara for this surprise celebration on the sets of “HI” ,I was so moved with the love smd affection, my true success is measured only in the love I receive from my peers. #vishnu dir @ungalkbhagyaraj @kavin.0431 0431 @wikkiofficial and the whole team."

The film, which is being jointly produced by Zee Studios South, The Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, will feature Kavin and Nayanthara in the lead. It will also feature a host of actors including K Bhagyaraj, Prabhu, Radhika, Sathyan, Adithya Kathir and Kureishi among others.

For the unaware, Vishnu Edavan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director to ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj in several of his projects including 'Kaithi', 'Master' and 'Vikram'.

Zee Studios South, one of the production houses that is producing the film, had a few days ago, taken to its social media timelines to share the first look posters of the film.

It had said then, "HI :) A word, a spark, a story. The first look of #HiMovie starring #Nayanthara & @Kavin_m_0431 is here!"

Actress Nayanthara, for her part, had shared the first look posters on her Instagram timeline and had said,"It all begins with a simple Hi :)"

Director Vishnu Edavan, while commenting about his film, had said that it will be a wholesome family entertainer that will speak about true love.

Sources close to the unit of the film had said that shooting for the film was currently on in places in and around Chennai. The film has seven songs in all. Of these, two songs have already been picturised.

Expectations from the film are high as this will be the first time that actors Nayanthara and Kavin are acting together.

The film, which boasts of a strong technical team, will have music by Jen Martin and cinematography by Rajesh Shukla. Editing for the film will be by the capable Philomin Raj and art direction will be by Shekhar B. Dances in the film are to be choreographed by Brinda while stunts are to be choreographed by Dinesh Kasi.

--IANS

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