Nani begins shooting for his intro song 'Aaya Sher' in 'The Paradise'

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (IANS) The unit of director Srikanth Odela's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'The Paradise', featuring Telugu star Nani in the lead, has now begun shooting 'Aaya Sher', actor Nani's introduction song in the film on a massive set erected here in the city.

Read More

Sources in the film unit say that Nani is turning up the heat on the sets of his ambitious film 'The Paradise'. Shooting, they point out, is progressing at a brisk pace.

The team has started filming Nani's explosive introduction song titled 'Aaya Sher' on a colossal set, swarming with hundreds of dancers. Music director Anirudh Ravichander is believed to have delivered an electrifying mass number packed with grit and high-adrenaline vibes, perfectly tuned to suit Nani's raw, uninhibited dance style.

Choreographer Sudhan, who recently worked on Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', is believed to have incorporated sharp, dynamic moves to elevate the song into a goosebump-inducing spectacle.

It may be recalled that only recently, the makers of the film had disclosed that actor Sampoornesh Babu plays a character called 'Biryani' in the film.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons. Many of the fans believe 'The Paradise' will turn out to be yet another cinematic spectacle from Srikanth Odela, showcasing his distinctive vision.

For the unaware, Srikanth Odela previously served as an assistant director to ace director Sukumar in 'Nannaku Prematho' and 'Rangasthalam'. He made his directorial debut with 'Dasara', which featured Nani in the lead. The film garnered critical acclaim and became a box office success, crossing the ₹100 crore mark. Now, Odela and Nani have teamed up again for 'The Paradise'.

Well known Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal too is a part of 'The Paradise'. It may be recalled that the makers of the film had welcomed actor Raghav Juyal on board the film's unit last year. Also, actor Raghav Juyal, who is basking in the success of of 'Bads of Bollywood', has already announced that he will be changing his look for the film.

Backed by SLV Cinemas, 'The Paradise' is to set for a grand release on March 26, 2026. It is to release in eight languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

--IANS

mkr/