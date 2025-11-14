Namrata Shirodkar wishes Happy Children’s Day to her 'two favorite little humans'

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Namrata Shirodkar used social media to wish a Happy Children’s Day to her "two favorite little humans" - son Gautam and daughter Sitara.

The 'Pukar' actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of throwback photos of her kids.

"My two favorite little humans! (Red heart emoji) Happy Children’s Day to you (Kiss and evil eye emojis)," Namrata wrote in the caption.

The primary photo in the post had little Sitara enjoying the bubbles, while Gautam looked at the ground.

This was followed by a picture of the brother and sister duo enjoying a fun ride.

Lastly, Namrata uploaded an image of Sitara and Gautam sitting by the fountain.

It seems as if little Sitara is trying to run, while Gautam is laughing in the background.

Talking about Mahesh Babu and Namrata's romantic journey, the two first crossed paths back in 2000 during the filming of their movie "Vamsi". Back then, Mahesh Babu was a new actor in the Telugu film industry, whereas Namrata had already established herself after winning the Miss India Universe.

During the shoot, the two came close and fell for one another. In the beginning, Mahesh's family was not in favour of their relationship, however, with the help of his sister, Mahesh was finally able to convince his family.

On February 10, 2005, Mahesh and Namrata tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in the presence of close family and friends.

The lovebirds welcomed their first child, Gautam, in 2006. They embraced parenthood for the second time in 2012, as they were blessed with a baby girl, whom they decided to name Sitara.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has joined forces with acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli for a much-awaited action-adventure drama.

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra has been roped in as the leading lady for the project, marking her primary collaboration with Mahesh Babu.

--IANS

pm/