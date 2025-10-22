‘Namaste England’ actress Alankrita Sahai reveals how her late father inspired her return to Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Alankrita Sahai, widely known for her role in “Namaste England,” recently opened up about her emotional return to Mumbai.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she revealed that her late father has been the biggest inspiration behind her decision. Alankrita shared how his memory continues to guide and motivate her in both her personal and professional life. Speaking about her return to the city of dreams, the actress shared, “Mumbai has always felt like my heartbeat. It’s the city where dreams take shape, and I wanted to be in the middle of all the action again. Chandigarh will always remain close to my heart, but Mumbai is where I belong, and I’m back with full energy and passion for the projects ahead.”

She added, “The main reason behind my return is my late father, Anup Sahai. He was my real motivation and continues to be my guiding force. I feel his presence everywhere, pushing me to become a bigger star each day.”

A source close to Sahai revealed she has officially returned to Mumbai, the city she calls home. Having spent considerable time in Chandigarh focusing on her personal and professional life, the actress is now back to embrace a fresh chapter with multiple promising film projects on the horizon. The insider added that Alankrita’s return to Mumbai goes beyond simply taking up new projects — it marks her intent to explore diverse roles and make a more profound impact on Indian cinema.

Work-wise, Alankrita Sahai began her journey in the entertainment industry with a music album comprising three songs, produced by Himesh Reshammiya and launched by Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and T-Series. Her track “Kehta Hai Pal Pal Tumse” (2017) became a major hit and brought her into the spotlight.

She soon transitioned to films, making her mark with “Love Per Square Foot,” produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and later appeared alongside Arjun Kapoor in Vipul Shah’s “Namaste England.” Impressively, her film Band of Maharaja’s even made it to the coveted Oscars contention list.

