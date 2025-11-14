Nagarjuna smiles at the cosmic poetry as 'Shiva' re-releases after 36 years

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (IANS) Nagarjuna's crime actioner "Shiva" has reached the movie buffs yet again in 4K, 36 years after its original release.

Commemorating the special milestone, Nagarjuna couldn't help but smile at the cosmic poetry on the re-release of a movie that feels untouched by time.

Taking to his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, Nagarjuna penned, "Shiva released on October 5th 1989 !!! Now 36 years, 40 days later Shiva 4K feels untouched by time. As life brings me back to where it all began, I can only smile at the cosmic poetry of it all. (sic)."

He revealed that to him, "Shiva" never felt “made” but gifted from the stars.

"A piece of stardust that chose us, shaped us, and changed Indian cinema forever," he added.

Calling it a full circle moment, Nagarjuna went on to share, "It’s rare in life when you return to a moment that defined you — rarer still when that moment shines brighter than time."

He further stated that as he watched "Shiva" in 4K, it felt untouched by time.

"It is hard to say if it was made in the past or summoned from the future - it’s costumes, it’s sound, it’s frames, it’s spirit -everything about it seems as relevant now as then - timeless. Like I said Shiva fell from the stars and stardust never fades Re-releasing Shiva today feels like holding that stardust once more, and offering it to a new world. Life comes a full circle. Thank you for walking this circle of life with Shiva and me. Yours - Nagarjuna Akkineni," the heartfelt note concluded.

The re-release further marks the reunion of Nagarjuna with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

During the trailer launch event of "Shiva", Ram Gopal Varma admitted that his true birth as a filmmaker was given by Nagarjuna.

"I was born biologically by my parents, but my true birth as a filmmaker was given by Nagarjuna,” RGV said.

