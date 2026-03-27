Naga Shaurya's 'Bad Boy Karthik' to hit screens on April 17

Hyderabad, March 27 (IANS) The makers of director Ram Desina's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Bad Boy Karthik', featuring Telugu star Naga Shaurya in the lead, on Friday announced that their film would hit screens worldwide on April 17 this year, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

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Sri Vaishnavi Films, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to announce the film's release date. It wrote, "Get ready to celebrate victory, madness and high-voltage entertainment. #BadBoyKarthik GRAND RELEASE IN THEATRES ON APRIL 17th. #BadBoyKarthikonApr17th."

Expectations from the commercial action entertainer have been steadily growing ever since the makers released a teaser.

The teaser gave one the impression that Naga Shaurya played a rugged, aggressive, and stylish character in this film. It was packed with intense action sequences and high-octane moments. Apart from Shaurya, the teaser also unveiled key cast members such as Vidhi, Samuthirakani, Naresh VK, Saikumar, Mime Gopi, Sridevi Vijaykumar, Vennela Kishore, and Brahmaji, hinting at a blend of intense drama and rib-tickling comedy.

The teaser gave the impression that director Raam Desina had crafted a commercial entertainer tailored for the masses, laced with style and energy. The up and coming action entertainer is being produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi under the banner of Sri Vaishnavi Films.

Vidhi plays the female lead opposite Naga Shaurya in this film in which Tamil actor Samuthirakani plays a character called Varadha Reddy.

The film boasts a quality technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Rasool Ellore. Interestingly, music director Harris Jayaraj will be making a return to Telugu cinema with this film, which has Ramanjaneyulu as its art director. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor for the film which will feature fight sequences choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Prithvi.

Dances for the film have been choreographed by Raju Sundaram, the brother of Prabhu Deva, Shobi Master, Vijay Polanki and Sirish. Lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Chandra Bose, Ramajogayya Sastry, Kasarla Shyam and Krishnakanth.

--IANS

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