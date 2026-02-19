Mysskin completes his portions for Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game'

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) Director Nahas Hidhayath on Thursday announced that ace Tamil director and actor Mysskin had completed his portions in his eagerly awaited action thriller, 'I'm Game', featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead.

Read More

Taking to his Instagram page, the director posted a video of Mysskin singing 'Endha Poovilum Vaasamundu' and wrote, "Mysskin @directormysskin Sir completed his portion in @imgamemovie with a song from the heart. Directing him has been a true honour and a deeply fulfilling experience. We can’t wait to show you the powerful presence he brings to the screen."

It may be recalled that Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the lead in the film, had only recently taken to his Instagram page to pen a post of gratitude for having completed 14 years in the industry. He had said, "Today marks 14 years of my journey as an actor. Thank you, each and every one of you ! For the endless love. For the encouragement. For a place in your hearts. To mark this milestone sharing a poster from my next ! #ImGame. Coming to Cinemas near you this Onam."

The makers of the film had only in December last year welcomed actress Kayadu Lohar onboard the unit of the film.

Kayadu Lohar is best known for her performance in director Ashwath Marimuthu's Tamil film 'Dragon', in which she played one of the female leads.

Taking to his Instagram page, director Nahas Hidhayath had then said, "Adding sparkle to #ImGame – thrilled to welcome the gorgeous #KayaduLohar!."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released the first look poster of Dulquer Salmaan in the film. The first look poster had Dulquer striking a stylish pose with a pistol in his hand.

“I'm Game” marks director Nahas Hidayath’s next venture after the blockbuster hit 'RDX'. Posters featuring the other lead actors too have been released by the makers. The movie has quickly become one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

The film officially went on floors on May 3 last year. Actors Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kathir, Parth Thiwari, and Tamil actress Samyuktha Viswanathan play pivotal roles in the project.

The stunt choreography for “I'm Game” is being handled by Anbariv Masters, who have previously worked on major pan-Indian films such as 'Kabali', the 'KGF' series, 'Kaithi', 'Vikram', 'Leo', and 'Salaar'. After the massive action success of 'RDX', the Anbariv team is reuniting with Nahas for this film.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with Jom Verghese, 'I'm Game' has triggered immense interest as this will mark Dulquer's return to Malayalam cinema. The story of 'I'm Game', which happens to be Dulquer's 40th film, is by Nahas Hidhayath himself while its screenplay is by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker.

Cinematography for the film is by Jimshi Khalid and editing is by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film, which has raised huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is by Jakes Bejoy. Costumes for the film have been designed by Mashar Hamsa and production design is by Deepak Parameshwaran.

--IANS

mkr/