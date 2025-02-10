Jr NTR praises Ed Sheeran for performing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu at Bengaluru concert

Hyderabad: Jr NTR is all praise for singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran after he performed a Telugu song 'Chuttamalle' from the film 'Devara' in Bengaluru as a part of his India tour.

Jr NTR played the lead role in the movie 'Devara' which starred Jr NTR in the lead role. It featured a hit romantic song 'Chuttamalle' which showcased the cute chemistry between him and actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jr NTR shared a short video of Ed Sheeran's performance from Bengaluru concert on Sunday and wrote, "Music has no boundaries and you proved it again Ed! Hearing you sing Chuttamalle in Telugu is truly special."

Actor Janhvi Kapoor also re-shared the post of Jr NTR in a bid to express her happiness of listening 'Chuttamalle' song in Ed Sheeran's voice.

The song was originally sung by Shilpa Rao who also joined the singer on stage. The duo surprised the Bengaluru fans with their mesmerising performance on Sunday.

Ed Sheeran is currently on his India tour. He performed in Bengaluru yesterday after previous performances in Hyderabad and Chennai.

During his Chennai concert, he was joined on stage by legendary composer AR Rahman. The two performed a rendition of the classic song 'Urvashi'.

Before the concert, Sheeran also met AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen. Rahman shared pictures of their meeting on Instagram, where Sheeran was seen taking pictures and sitting at Rahman's music console. The caption read, "Photos by Ed Sheeran."

He will also perform in Shillong and Delhi NCR in the coming days. (ANI)