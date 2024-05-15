Ed Sheeran
J·May 15, 2024, 10:59 am
Ed Sheeran unleashes his desi avatar on "The Great Indian Kapil Show', recites SRK's dialogue 'Bade bade deshon..."
J·Apr 12, 2024, 09:53 am
Ed Sheeran sings 'Bad Habits' for Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira
J·Mar 17, 2024, 09:48 am
Ed Sheeran leaves Mumbai after his electrifying concert
J·Mar 13, 2024, 10:09 am
Ed Sheeran meets Ayushmann Khurrana, dances with Armaan Malik on 'Butta Bomma' song
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Armaan Malik, Ed Sheeran pose together for picture in Copenhagen
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.