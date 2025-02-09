Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru Street Performance Stopped by Police Over Permit Issue

Bengaluru: British singer Ed Sheeran's live performance on Church Street was halted by the Bengaluru police on Sunday. The police stated that they had not given permission for the event, while Sheeran's team claimed it was a brief act with prior approval.

The video, which is going viral on the internet, shows the British singer beginning his song 'Shape of You'. However, within a minute, the police intervened and disconnected the cables.

DCP Central Bengaluru, Shekar T Tekkannanavar, while explaining why the performance was stopped, said, "Chetan, a member of the organizing team, came to me seeking permission for the concert on Church Street. I clearly rejected it, saying that Church Street becomes too congested. As per the high court order, many evacuations have been done from the area, so we did not permit Ed Sheeran to perform. That is why he was asked to vacate the place."

Ed Sheeran is currently on his India tour. He has already performed in Hyderabad and Chennai. During his Chennai concert, he was joined on stage by legendary composer AR Rahman. The two performed a rendition of the classic song Urvashi.

Before the concert, Sheeran also met AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen. Rahman shared pictures of their meeting on Instagram, where Sheeran was seen taking pictures and sitting at Rahman's music console. The caption read, "Photos by Ed Sheeran."

He will also perform in Shillong and Delhi NCR in the coming days. (ANI)