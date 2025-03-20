Ed Sheeran teases new single 'Azizam' ahead of eighth album release

Washington: Ed Sheeran is gearing up to release new music with the announcement of his upcoming single, 'Azizam,' marking the first glimpse of his much-anticipated eighth studio album.

The singer shared a sneak peek of the track on Instagram, offering fans a taste of what's to come.

Album done. Single soon," Sheeran wrote alongside a video in which he dances to the new song while standing next to producer Ilya Salmanzadeh.

The post revealed little about the release schedule, leaving fans eagerly waiting for more details on the album and the single's official release dates.

"I'm very excited as you can tell," Sheeran added, expressing his enthusiasm for the new project.

'Azizam' features a vibrant, fast-paced dance beat with distinct Persian influences, reflecting the song's title.

'Azizam' is a Persian term of endearment that translates to "my dear," which hints at a more personal and cultural connection within the track.

While Sheeran has not released a full album since his 2023 project 'Autumn Variations', his fans are excited about this new direction in his music.

Before 'Autumn Variations', Sheeran released 'Subtract' in 2023, the final album in his mathematics-themed series following 'Plus', 'Multiply,' 'Divide,' and 'Equals'.

In addition to teasing new music, Sheeran remains busy with his ongoing Mathematics Tour, which has taken him across the globe.

Since then, he has performed in countries like India, Bhutan, and China. His next show is scheduled for April 30 in Qatar.

The Mathematics Tour will wrap up later in 2025, with Sheeran making stops across Europe before concluding in Dusseldorf on September 7.

When announcing the final leg of the tour last year, Sheeran wrote on Instagram, "It was time to Stop. But then we can press Play," signalling a new phase in his career. (ANI)