Ed Sheeran sings new song during surprise performance in New Orleans

Washington: Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran surprised his fans in New Orleans with his performance. He sang his new single 'Azizam'.

He carried a portable amp and mic and was soon joined by The Soul Rebels brass band, who recently accompanied Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show, reported People.

The singer told the crowd that this was the first time he had ever performed the song live.

"We're gonna do one song here, we're filming a bit of content - and then we're going to do a parade and walk down and play some songs if you want to come with us," announced Sheeran, as per the outlet.

"I've got a new song coming in a couple of weeks that no one's heard. This will be the first time it's ever been played live. We'll play it once now and then we'll walk down, play some songs that you know, and I'll play this song again," he continued, reported People.

"Playing some new music today on the streets of New Orleans with @thesoulrebels thanks to everyone who turned up!" Sheeran captioned the post on his Instagram handle.

The singer also attempted a surprise street concert in Bengaluru, India, on February 9, but local authorities stopped it.

After a fan-captured video of the incident was shared on social media, the singer posted on his Instagram Stories, assuring his followers it was "all good" as he explained his perspective on what happened.

"We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn't just us randomly turning up," he wrote. "All good though," he continued, adding, 'See ya at the show tonight x'," reported People.

He is set to release his eighth studio album, entitled 'Play', later this year. His last studio album, Autumn Variations, debuted in 2023, reported People. (ANI)