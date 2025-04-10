Ed Sheeran opens up on his longtime friendship with Taylor Swift

Washington: Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran reflected on his year-long friendship with Taylor Swift and opened up about his bond with her.

"I see her when I see her," he said, adding, "I probably see her, like, four times a year," reported Page Six.

He shared that when the two meet, they have "proper sit-down, six-hour catch-ups."

He added, "I think that's, like, a really nice way to do it," as per the outlet.

Sheeran recalled the time they spent touring together for her 'Red' album in 2013 and 2014.

"I lived in Nashville, and she lived in Nashville," he remembered. "And we used to fly to and from the gigs together and do all sorts of stuff," he added.

Sheeran continued, "I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months," reported Page Six.

Sheeran said that he and Swift are "basically in the same sphere" of fame.

"She's one of the only people that actually truly understands where I'm at," said Sheeran

The duo have collaborated on multiple hits over the years, including "End Game," "Everything Has Changed," "The Joker and The Queen" and "Run," reported Page Six. (ANI)