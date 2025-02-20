Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Swearing-In: Kailash Kher's 'Ye Shankhnaad Hai' Dedicated to Residents

Mumbai: Ace singer Kailash Kher has released a song, 'Ye Shankhnaad Hai,' dedicated to the people in the national capital ahead of the swearing-in of Rekha Gupta as Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on February 20 and Kher is scheduled to present a musical performance at the venue.

In a conversation with ANI, Kher said, "It is a song to express the gratitude towards the people of Delhi for giving this mandate and choosing the right government. So, hamari taraf see dilli vassiyou ko, desh ki janta ko ye shannkh naad hai..to ye dilli vasiyu ke liye dhanyavaad geet hai"

Taking to his Instagram handle, the singer wrote, "Congratulations on this historic and brave victory along with oath taking, this is a musical gift to every resident in Delhi. The victory song released in few moments is dedicated to Delhi by Kailash Kher and Kailasa (KEPL)"

Other ministers who will take the oath as ministers in the swearing-in ceremony are Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Gupta will become the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, continuing a tradition that has been difficult for other parts of the country to match. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.

Elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Rekha Gupta, expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leadership for placing their faith in her, saying that, "I will stand up to his expectations."

"PM Narendra Modi has shown immense faith in an ordinary party worker and daughter like me. I will stand up to his expectations. I want to thank the party leadership and PM Narendra Modi who showed immense faith in a commoner like me and bestowed such a big responsibility on me... My story can be an inspiration for every woman, that a common middle-class woman can also be given a chance to reach the top leadership of the party," Gupta said.

She earlier thanked the people of Delhi for supporting and choosing her and said that it will herald the golden period of the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers and the NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Ministers will attend the ceremony.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. With assembly election results declared on February 8, opposition parties have slammed BJP over the "delay" in the formation of the new government. (ANI)