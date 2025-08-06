Mukesh Rishi shares experience of portraying iconic campy villain ‘Bulla’ from ‘Gunda’

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actor Mukesh Rishi, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming series ‘Salakaar’, has been in the industry for close to 4 decades. He has done many films but there’s one title which commands a massive cult audience, Kanti Shah’s ‘Gunda’.

The actor essayed the role of the iconic villain Bulla in the film, which has over the years become an Internet and social media legend.

The actor spoke with IANS ahead of the release of ‘Salakaar’, and spoke about how he realised he has landed in troubled waters when he reached the sets of ‘Gunda’ on first day of shoot.

‘Gunda’ is a campy film, directed by Kanti Shah, who is known for infusing sleazy content for the audience of B movies.

Talking about the same, the actor told IANS, “Kanti Shah had his own world. He used to make his own films. I was a new villain in his films. He gave me more money. But when I reached the sets, the very first day, I couldn't believe it. I told myself, ‘What have I done?’ Shakti Kapoor and the senior actors asked me what I was doing. I told them, ‘I shouldn't have been here’”.

When he was told that the film now has a massive audience, particularly the young viewers, who absolutely love his campy villain, the actor said, “I’m very happy that today's generation has found humor in it. I was feeling bad while doing it but they made content out of it. The front benchers used to watch these films Kanti Shah was very popular in making these films”.

“But I felt that I should avoid these things. There was no one to tell me. So, those things happened to me. At that time I was working with Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. So, that thought came to me. But I have one more thing, if I have made a promise then I will stick to my commitment. It doesn’t matter if it’s a small or big work. I will do my best”, he added.

The film industry that makes content for B movies has been documented in the OTT series ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’. The series talks about the creative and commercial aspects of B movies.

Meanwhile, ‘Salakaar’ tells the story of a spy and how he makes his way through tricky terrain. The series is set to stream on JioHotstar on August 8, 2025.

