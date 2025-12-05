Mrunal Thakur feels 'surreal' after seeing her friend Siddhant Chaturvedi as V. Shantaram

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur cannot contain her excitement as her ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to play the renowned filmmaker, V. Shantaram, in his forthcoming biopic.

Sharing Siddhant's first look poster from the much-anticipated drama on her Instagram Stories, Mrunal said that the director has been an inspiration for generations of members from the film industry, including her, and to see Siddhant as V. Shantaram on screen feels surreal and also extremely special to her.

Her note on social media read, "V. Shantaram has inspired generations with his vision, and I'm one of them. To see his life brought alive on screen and that too by my friend feels surreal and so so special (sic)."

"@siddhantchaturvedi SUPER EXCITED! Make us proud," Mrunal added.

Recently, talking about his next, Siddhanth also claimed that every artist waits for that one story that tests their 'truth, heart, & hunger,' and for him it is "V. Shantaram".

Posting a couple of stills of himself as V. Shantaram on his IG, Siddhanth penned a gratitude note for all the love he has received after the recent unveiling of the first look of the drama.

Siddhanth shared, “Thank you for all the love and support we’ve been showered with on the poster. It truly means a lot. Couldn’t have been a better time than now to tell and remind us of a story of rebellion and of the glory of Indian cinema that shaped the country. for me it’s beyond words (sic).”

Calling it a 'dream role', he went on to say, “From a boy who dreamt silently in frames, to standing in the shadow of a legend… AnnaSaheb – V. Shantaram. Every artist waits for that one story that tests your truth, your heart, and your hunger. This is mine.”

Written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the project is presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Productions with Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale, and Sarita Ashwin Varde on board as the producers.

--IANS

pm/