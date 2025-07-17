Monica from Rajinikanth's Coolie was one of the most physically demanding songs of my career: Pooja Hegde

Chennai: Actress Pooja Hegde, whose graceful dance moves for the sensational superhit song 'Monica' from Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' has come in for widespread praise, has now disclosed that the song was one of the most physically tough and demanding songs that she had done in her career.

The actress also went on to disclose that she had danced the high energy number on a day she had been fasting for Mahashivratri.

Taking to Instagram to share BTS clips of the song shoot, the actress wrote, "Thank you for all the love on Monica. Monica was one of the MOST physically toughest and demanding song of my career."

She went on to say, "Trying to combat the extreme heat, sun burn that’s left tan lines for months to come…. humidity, the dust, blisters and high energy dance moves (my first hectic dance shoot after my ligament tear).. and after all that, still making sure it looks glamourous and effortless was the key. I gave my all to Monica and it’s gonna be a blast to watch in the theatres, I promise. Dance away."

The actress made it a point to remember her co-dancers, who danced along with her in the song. She said, "Special shout out to the dancers who stood by me in this task and gave me energy through all that especially on the Mahashivratri day when I was fasting. You’ll were just amazingggg. #monica #coolie."

The song, which has already emerged a chartbuster, has been trending ever since the makers released the dance number. In fact, Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film had on Wednesday disclosed that the song had already garnered a whopping 21 million views. While the Tamil version had received over 15 million views, the Telugu version of the song had received over five million views while the Hindi version had received over a million views.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie has already made headlines by becoming the highest overseas procurement for a Tamil film to date.

Directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, the film, apart from Rajinikanth, will also feature several stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan.

Anirudh has composed the music for the film marking his fourth consecutive film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Cinematography for the film is by Girish Gangadharan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

The film is keenly awaited as it will feature actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand-alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

