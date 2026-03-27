Monalisa interfaith marriage row: Sanoj Mishra alleges banned group PFI is targeting him to supress 'Love-Jihad' issue

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Director Sanoj Mishra, who has been accused Kumbh Mela girl Monalisa of inappropriately touching her, has now said that the attacks on him are being done at the behest of the banned Islamist political organisation, Popular Front of India.

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The director recently spoke with IANS, and alleged that Monalisa has been influenced by her husband, who is working as per the directives of PFI.

The director said that Monalisa is a victim of Love Jihad as the guy from Baghpat went to Ujjain, tied a thread, and took her away from him and married her in Kerala.

He told IANS, “We have said this many times in the last video also. The PFI organization which is working to defame our religion, to defame our religion, their Islamic agenda, the people who are working under that agenda, this was done under their political ideology. And I openly opposed this. I was the first one to openly oppose this. I was the first one to take her family and get justice for her because her family was saying that my daughter is a minor. To get justice for her, I reached out to CM Mohan Yadav. And I met the police officers there and filed a complaint”.

He alleged that when the investigation started on that complaint, in the midst of that, Monalisa’s husband made her a weapon.

He further mentioned, “As I had said in a video 6 days ago, that such an investigation is going to take place against us. So that the issue of Love Jihad can be suppressed because I am the one who is speaking about this in the whole country. I am the one who is leading. And if I am defamed, if my character is defamed, then the issue will go to the other side. This matter will not be about Love Jihad, it will come directly to me. So in this way, the investigation that is being done, which is misleading Monalisa, what guy has explained to her, that I touched her. There is no evidence, no place, no witness, nothing. That is just baseless”.

He went on, “It is a very big lesson for such people, who want to come forward to help a poor person. I will join my hands and beg them, that at least don’t go with illiterate people, with poor people, let them stay where they are. The suffering that I am facing today is because I wanted to make this girl special from the ordinary. And in making her special from the ordinary, what condition am I in today? My entire film, my entire money, my career of 35 years is at stake. And such absurd things are being said, because you can question someone's character very quickly. When a person enters a media trial, the media gets the spice”.

He shared that 15 days ago, till the time she had not left from here, till the time she was not in the clutches of her husband, Monalisa kept telling that he had changed her life, and wax talking all good things about him.

He continued, “How did this change happen suddenly? There is that Maulana sitting behind her, who wants to settle his life. She is also wrong about her parents, that they are greedy for money, they are drunkards, their parents are drunkards. Now tell me, who has raised his daughter so well, how can he be a drunkard? How can she be so heartless to say all of this? With the money of PFI, the guy, who has influenced her, is roaming in the airplanes, keeping bouncers, big cars, and is creating a scene”.

“The whole society is watching, the Hindu society is watching, I have already told you that the organization of PFI and the Christian missionaries of that organization will come after me because my film, ‘The Diary of Manipur’, is based on this religious conversion. And even before this, I was sent to jail for a false accusation. Similar conspiracies are happening again. Citizens, you all are watching, you know. And I am a true human being in the service of all of you and I will always prove myself to be true. I promise you this”, he added.

Earlier, Monalisa claimed grave allegations against the director, accusing him of misbehaving with minor girls under the guise of offering movie roles. Prior to the allegations raised by Monalisa, the director had spoken about the issue of ‘Love Jihad’, and hinted how Monalisa could be a victim to the same. Following his statement, Monalisa held a press conference in Kochi, Kerala. Accompanied by her husband, Farman, and claimed he misbehaves with minor girls.

--IANS

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