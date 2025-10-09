Mohanlal's 'Vrusshabha' to now hit screens on November 6

Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's eagerly awaited magnum opus 'Vrusshabha' is to now hit screens on November 6 this year, its makers announced on Thursday.

Taking to his X timeline, Mohanlal announced, "The ground shakes. The sky burns. Destiny has chosen its warrior. #Vrusshabha arrives on 6th November! #RoarOfVrusshabha #VrusshabhaOn6thNovember."

It may be recalled that the film was originally scheduled to hit screens on October 16 this year.

It may be recalled that Mohanlal's first look poster from the film triggered huge excitement when it was released to mark his birthday earlier this year. Mohanlal was seen as a fierce warrior in an intricately detailed golden-brown armor with dragon-scale patterns. With long hair, a thick beard, and a white tilak, he made for an intimidating warrior King. His intense look was complete with traditional ornaments and a nose ring.

Mohanlal had then shared the look on social media, along with the caption, "This one is special — dedicating it to all my fans. The wait ends. The storm awakens. With pride and power, I unveil the first look of VRUSSHABHA – a tale that will ignite your soul and echo through time."

The superstar had revealed that dropping the first look of 'Vrusshabha' on his birthday had made it even more special.

"Unveiling this on my birthday makes it all the more meaningful - your love has always been my greatest strength. #Vrusshabha in cinemas on 16th October, 2025," he had said then. However, now, the makers seem to have pushed the release of the film to November 6.

The much-hyped drama has been penned and helmed by filmmaker Nanda Kishore. Presented by Connekkt Media in collaboration with Balaji Telefilms, 'Vrusshabha' has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu.

Jointly backed by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abhishek S Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta, the movie will reach the audience in five languages — Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

